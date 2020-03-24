Alex Salmond, former leader of the Scottish National Party, leaves the High Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday after he was cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults against nine women. (AP/Jane Barlow)

Scottish ex-leader acquitted in sex case

LONDON -- Former Scottish leader Alex Salmond was acquitted Monday of a series of sexual offenses, including attempted rape.

An Edinburgh jury deliberated more than five hours before returning innocent verdicts on 12 charges and a not proven verdict on a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape.

Three verdicts were available to the jurors, who had started their deliberations Friday after a one-day trial-- guilty, not guilty and not proven. The latter two are considered acquittals under Scottish law.

Salmond, 65, had denied all 13 alleged offenses and had claimed that some of the charges were "deliberate fabrications for a political purpose."

The nine women who brought the charges worked either for the Scottish government or for Salmond's Scottish National Party at the time the offenses were alleged to have taken place -- between June 2008 and November 2014.

The accusations ranged from Salmond stroking a civil servant's hair to trying to rape a former Scottish government official in the leader's official residence in Edinburgh.

After leaving the High Court, Salmond thanked his family and friends for standing by him the past two years and said "certain evidence" that wasn't presented in court will one day "see the light."

Virus battle halts Russian war games

The Russian military ended war games near its western borders as the country ramps up preventive measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"It's obvious that all of this is connected with preventive measures," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Monday. "It's linked to the situation around the general fight against coronavirus."

The drills had been ordered following plans for a NATO exercise that was billed as the biggest deployment of U.S.-based troops in Europe since the Cold War. Those plans, which were shelved last week on coronavirus fears, had been regularly criticized by the Kremlin, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in February that Russia would respond with reciprocal measures.

Earlier, a senior military official said Russia had halted its war games as a sign of goodwill toward NATO.

"We are trying to find common ground," Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper published Monday. "For example, we took the initiative to end military drills in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border with western states."

5 civilians killed by shelling in Tripoli

CAIRO -- At least five civilians were killed, including two members of a family, by heavy shelling in Libya's capital of Tripoli on Monday, officials in the U.N.-backed government said, despite increased international pressure to halt fighting over coronavirus concerns.

Mortar shells launched by Libya's eastern-based forces struck houses in Tripoli's southern suburbs, killing a 42-year-old woman and her nephew, said Amin al-Hashemi, a health ministry spokesman.

In another mortar barrage near the Mitiga airport in Tripoli, two migrant workers were killed and a Libyan civilian was wounded, the health ministry said. A 20-year-old woman was also killed when errant shells crashed into her house in Tripoli's Tajoura neighborhood.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Khalifa Hifter, a military commander whose forces control much of the country and have been laying siege to the capital for almost a year, accused the Tripoli-based adversaries of firing Grad rockets on the town of Tarhuna on Monday.

The attacks came just days after the warring parties expressed commitment to a humanitarian pause in fighting so authorities could focus on preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. Libya has not confirmed any cases of the virus, but public health officials fear the global pandemic could devastate the war-torn country. The conflict has ravaged key infrastructure and created dire shortages of medical supplies.

Palestinian killed in clash with Israelis

JERUSALEM -- Israeli forces shot and killed a 32-year-old Palestinian man who was hurling rocks at Israeli troops early Monday, the Palestinian health ministry and the Israeli military said.

The military said it thwarted an attack and opened fire at a number of suspects who were throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles on a highway in central West Bank, near the town of Qaliqilya. It says one of the suspects was killed while another was wounded and escaped.

Clashes often erupt in the West Bank between Israelis and Palestinians but have dipped considerably since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In Israel, daily life has largely shut down with more then 1,200 people testing positive for the new virus. One patient has died and 24 are in serious condition.

In the West Bank, 57 cases have been diagnosed. The Palestinian prime minister has ordered a lockdown, and in Gaza two cases have been diagnosed in patients who returned from Pakistan.

