5 inmates charged in county jail fight

Multiple inmates were involved in a fight inside the Pulaski County jail on Monday, according to Pulaski County sheriff's office arrest reports.

Inmate Amador Evangelista, 32, swung at inmates Larry Drone, 18, and Lamell Yancy, 20, provoking the fight inside a stairwell in S-unit, the reports said.

Drone and Yancy then assaulted Evangelista on the stairs, according to the report.

Officers said inmates Kevontay Barnes, 18, and Oscar Sanchez, 25, swung at and shoved each other while assisting the others fighting.

Drone, Yancy, Barnes and Sanchez were all charged with misdemeanor battery. Evangelista was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Parolee arrested, faces gun charge

Sherwood police arrested a parolee who fled officers and was in possession of a firearm on Monday night, according to an arrest report.

An officer located Trevone Miller, who had an active warrant, on Island Bay Drive before 6:30 p.m. Monday. Miller fled the officer, but was caught after a short foot chase, the report said.

While Miller was in handcuffs, the officer found a loaded .22 caliber pistol on him, according to the report.

Miller was not on the jail's roster Tuesday night. He is charged with felony identity fraud, felony possession of firearms by a certain person and misdemeanor fleeing police.

Metro on 03/25/2020