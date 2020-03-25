Elementary school student tests positive for coronavirus, Arkansas district says

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Tennessee's Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey confirmed the state's first case of the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

A student at Tucker Elementary School in Northwest Arkansas has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the School District.

Superintendent Marlin Berry, in a message to Tucker families posted on the district's website, said the district learned of the diagnosis Tuesday and is working closely with health department officials.

"We recognize this is very concerning news for our community, and our hearts are with all those affected," Berry wrote.

The Arkansas Department of Health may reach out with more individual guidance for those in close contact if needed, the message stated.

Tucker, like all other public schools in the state, is closed until April 20 because of the covid-19 outbreak. The last time school was held in the building was March 13.

Tucker, which is in Lowell, had 522 students as of last fall, according to state data.