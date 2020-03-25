Elton John to host the Living Room Concert For America Sunday on Fox

Singer Elton John will host the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America at 8 p.m. Sunday on KLRT-TV, the local Fox affiliate also known as Fox-16. John is shown here performing in Montreux, Switzerland, in June. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)

There’s something to look forward to on Sunday night as we face the reality of yet another week of social distancing. Fox and iHeartRadio are teaming up to present The Living Room Concert For America, airing locally at 8 p.m. on Fox affiliate, KLRT-TV.

Rock legend Elton John, still scheduled to perform at the Simmons Bank Arena on July 3, will host the musical event that aims “to provide entertainment relief and support for Americans to help fight the spread of the covid-19 virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic,” according to a news release.

Scheduled to perform from the comfort of their own homes are Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more. They will use their personal smartphones, cameras and audio equipment. The concert will air in place of the originally scheduled iHeartRadio Music Awards broadcast and will air without commercial interruptions. (That’s alone makes it worth watching!)

The hourlong broadcast will not only feature music, but will pay tribute to front-line health professionals, first responders and local heroes. The special will also encourage viewers to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The show can be viewed on all of Fox platforms and via the iHeartRadio smartphone application. For more information, go to iheart.com/livingroomconcert.