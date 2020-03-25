Gadgets & Gizmos

(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)
I'm sure some people have such exemplary knife skills making curls of citrus or cucumber or zucchini by hand is no big deal. For the rest of us, there's Chef'n Lemon-Aid Citrus Spiralizer. This handy tool turns a lemon, lime or other similarly circumferenced fruit into continuous, spiral ribbons with the twist of the wrist.
We tried it on lemons, clementines and cucumbers with excellent results. Simply pierce the fruit with the cutter's pointy peg, hold the tool stationary in one hand and twist the fruit with the other. Reversing direction will cut the spirals into wedges. The tool also features a lid, or blade cover, that can be used as a handguard.
Dishwasher safe
$10
