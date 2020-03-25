Holdup suspect faces gun count after new arrest

An 18-year-old Sherwood man involved in the 2016 fatal holdup of a Sherwood teen and now awaiting trial on a robbery charge in Little Rock faces a firearm count after he was arrested Monday.

Trevone Hayse Miller was arrested at 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Indian Bay Drive in Sherwood after patrolman Joshua Neal recognized Miller as being wanted on an identity-theft warrant, according to a report.

Miller ran from Neal who chased him down, the report said. Miller had a .22 pistol on him when he was caught, the report states.

Miller was charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons because he was found guilty of aggravated robbery in 2016 in juvenile court and is currently on probation, according to the report. The gun charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Details of the identity-theft charge were not available Tuesday. Miller was released from the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday.

Miller was 14 in April 2016 when Bryan Allen Thompson, 17, was killed in the parking lot of the Bill Harmon Recreation Center in Sherwood. Thompson was found dead, shot in the throat, behind the wheel of his car by a worker at the center.

Miller was the youngest of the three teens charged in the slaying. In October 2016, Miller made a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to aggravated robbery in juvenile court and testify against his co-defendants in exchange for having the capital-murder charge against him dismissed.

His plea agreement includes a provision under the Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction Act that allows him to be sentenced to prison for his aggravated-robbery conviction if he's not rehabilitated by his 21st birthday in August 2022.

Miller never had to testify. His co-defendants, Quincy Parks of Sherwood, then 15, and Xavier Terrell Porter of North Little Rock, who was 17, pleaded guilty eight months later.

Porter, now 21, was sentenced to 10 years for aggravated robbery while Parks, now 19, received a 20-year sentence for aggravated robbery and first-degree murder. Authorities identified Parks as the killer based on Miller's statement to police and surveillance video from the Shelby Road recreation center.

Authorities said Thompson had been set up to be robbed by Porter who lured him to the recreation center with the promise of a marijuana purchase from Thompson. Porter knew Thompson because they had worked together at a restaurant.

Porter never got in the car. When Thompson arrived, Parks and Miller got in. Parks carried a pistol Porter had given him and sat in the front, and Miller, carrying a broken BB gun in his pants, got in the back.

Miller told police that Thompson was measuring the marijuana when Parks suddenly got out of the car and fired a shot, which surprised him. Parks grabbed money from the vehicle, about $15, and they all left. Police found about a pound of marijuana in the car, and arrested all three within a day.

Miller's robbery charge stems from his May arrest, about three weeks after 32-year-old Amanda Miller-Kelley of Jacksonville reported she had been accosted in the parking lot of the Walmart at 700 S. Bowman Road by a man claiming to be a security employee of the store. She said she was putting her purchases in her car and had her purse in her hand when the man told her he needed to check her shopping bags and wallet for any stolen items.

He then grabbed her bags and wallet and tried to pull them out of her hands. The man fled without taking anything when she told him she had a gun and that she had seen the license plate on his car.

According to police reports, detective Michael Lundy confirmed her account through surveillance video and discovered the same man had accosted another person in the parking lot. The video showed the man stopping another car before running up to Miller-Kelley.

The driver of that vehicle, 76-year-old Ralph Kodell of Little Rock, told investigators that a man had flagged him down in the parking lot so he rolled down his window. The man claimed Kodell's license plate was expired and told Kodell to get out of the car.

When Kodell asked if the man was a police officer, he replied, "Yes, sir," police reports show.

But when Kodell asked to see his badge, the man hesitated, then said, "I'm just messing with you," and walked away, Kodell told detectives.

Miller came to the attention of authorities after police put out photos of the suspect taken from the video on social media, and investigators received several calls identifying Miller as the man in the picture.

Police obtained Miller's state identification picture and it shows him wearing the same black and gray jacket in the Walmart video.

Miller was charged with robbery, a Class B felony, after Miller-Kelley picked him out of a police photographic lineup. Miller also was charged with misdemeanor criminal impersonation after Kodell tentatively picked him out the lineup, according to police reports. He spent about five days in jail before being released in June on $7,500 bond.

