• Arthur McMillan, a former Biloxi, Miss., school superintendent who retired in 2019, is accused in a federal lawsuit filed by a whistleblower of using district funds and resources for his daughter's wedding, including having employees deliver and set up tables.

• Katie Eder, the 20-year-old leader of one of nine youth-led organizations coordinating activities marking the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, said a three-day livestream event will be held after concerns over the coronavirus have canceled marches planned for April 22-24.

• Valeria Luiselli, a New York-based Mexican writer whose novel Lost Children Archive won the Rathbones Folio Prize for literature, was honored in an online ceremony after the regular award ceremony held in London was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Mawdo Sallah, 33, of Clearwater, Fla., and Kirk Johnson, 34, of Anderson, S.C., were charged with conspiring to commit arson after federal prosecutors said they used small explosions to crack open several ATMs to steal nearly $70,000.

• Jose Enrique Reynaga, 23, of Irving, Texas, faces felony drug trafficking charges after Georgia state troopers said they pulled him over for a window tint violation, got permission to search his car and found 15 pounds of heroin stashed next to his car's battery.

• Karen Refre, a former court clerk in Philadelphia, Miss., convicted of manipulating accounting software to steal more than $11,000 from the city, was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of probation, prosecutors said.

• Jacqueline Rambert, 26, of Chicago, who pleaded guilty to child endangerment after her 5-year-old son died from a beating he received at the hands of her then-boyfriend in Davenport, Iowa, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Katelyn Taylor, 28, was charged with two counts of criminal homicide after police in Camden, Tenn., found Taylor's grandparents dead in their home when a caller asked for a welfare check on the couple because one of the victims had failed to show up for work.

• Alicia Richardson, a South Carolina prosecutor, said no charges will be filed against three sheriff's deputies who fatally shot a man who opened fire on them as they responded to a domestic-disturbance report near Andrews, S.C., accepting evidence that he "was willing to die to avoid arrest."

A Section on 03/25/2020