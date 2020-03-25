Little Rock duo Cliff & Susan play free concerts online 6 nights a week

Little Rock duo Cliff & Susan (Cliff Prowse and Susan Erwin Prowse) are left with nothing to do on their usual performance nights at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. So the couple has taken their show to the internet, playing a concert each night Monday through Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. on their Facebook page. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

You gotta hand it to this Arkansas couple who have lost their regular racing season Friday and Saturday night gigs at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs. Not ones to be silenced, Cliff Prowse and Susan Erwin Prowse, with a piano, fiddle and guitar, will stream their Pink Piano Show on Facebook Live from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday through Saturday from their Little Rock Studio. Log on to facebook.com/cliffandsusan each day at 6 p.m. and enjoy the show.

"We are all facing tough times, and we want to bring much-needed entertainment and release by connecting with people all over the world during this difficult time," said Erwin Prowse in a news release. "With our show online and we are kid-friendly and love interacting and taking requests. We bring a good mix of music to all ages for a fun, high-energy, interactive show."

The duo boasts a repertoire of more than 1,000 songs including country, blues, rock, pop and oldies, according to the release. Viewers can request songs by texting (501) 456-4114.

The duo is made up of music scene veterans who regularly tour the U.S. and the world and are co-founders of Little Rock's Big Red Dog Productions. They also started the Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival in September. The second one is coming Sept. 19 in North Little Rock.

