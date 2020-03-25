Longtime Little Rock boutique closing its doors

Longtime Little Rock boutique Feinstein’s will be closing its doors permanently, according to an email sent out Tuesday from store owner Jill Ricciardone and addressed to “all our Feinstein’s friends and family.”

“After much soul searching, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently,” Ricciardone wrote. “We have been in business for over 63 years, and I have been blessed to spend the last 30 of them working alongside my mother. We are so very grateful for each of you. It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with you all, and we have been humbled by your support, not only these past several days but over the years.”

Ricciardone stated plans to reopen to begin selling existing inventory. “We are anticipating this will take several months, so please don’t worry if you have items we are holding for you,” she assured. Meanwhile, those awaiting special-ordered clothing will be provided with delivery information as soon as it becomes available. And store merchandise and services will still be available to customers via in-person or electronic appointment. “Curbside service, free shipping, and complimentary home delivery are also available,” Ricciardone added.

Feinstein’s is located at 5600 Kavanaugh Boulevard in the Heights.