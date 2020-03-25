Lonoke man charged in fatal shooting

A Lonoke man was charged Monday with capital murder in the Jan. 29 shooting death of 43-year-old Shelanna Martin.

Dexter Lamont Dodson Jr., 26, was arrested the day after the homicide.

The Lonoke County sheriff's office received a call about an unresponsive person lying on the side of Tomlinson Road.

Officers learned that Dodson "had made credible threats to harm the victim just days earlier," according to an affidavit from Lt. Lynn Shepard that was filed in Lonoke County Circuit Court.

Officers found a 9mm pistol in the car of Dodson's father, according to the affidavit. Martin's daughter told police that she had seen her mother get into a car with a man resembling Dodson Jr. earlier that day.

"She further stated that she had recently seen both her mother and Dexter together, and that Dexter had been trying to break her mother and her mother's husband up," according to the affidavit.

A purse was found in a dumpster at a nearby church. Inside were Martin's belongings and a live 9mm shell that matched the shells in the 9mm pistol found in Dodson Sr.'s car, as well as a spent shell at the scene of the homicide, Shepard wrote.

