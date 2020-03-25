MARCH 25 UPDATE: Virus cases rise to 236 in state

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 236, the Arkansas Department of Health reported Wednesday morning.

The total cases marked an increase by four, up from 232 on Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported on the agency's website. Officials reported on Tuesday that two people had died from the illness in Arkansas, the first coronavirus deaths announced in the state.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials haven’t yet announced a news briefing for Wednesday, though officials have provided daily updates on the virus since March 11, when the first confirmed positive test was reported.

Check back for further updates.