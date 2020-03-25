Mercy hospitals set limits on visitors

FORT SMITH -- Mercy Fort Smith hospital has expanded visitor restrictions to protect patients, its staff and the community, officials announced Monday.

No visitors are allowed in the hospital with the following exceptions:

• Visitors 18 years old or older for patients receiving end-of-life care at the discretion of the physician.

• One support person 18 years old or older per obstetrics patient.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• One parent per pediatric patient at a time.

• One parent per neonatal intensive care unit patient at a time.

• One visitor 18 years old or older for patients undergoing urgent procedures, or their driver.

• One visitor per emergency room patient deemed to be in critical condition by the emergency room physician, and those who are wheelchair-bound and requiring assistance. Minors will be allowed one parent.

• One visitor for clinic patients who have a physician inside the hospital, and those who are wheelchair-bound and need assistance.

These restrictions apply to Mercy hospitals in Fort Smith, Booneville, Paris, Ozark and Waldron, in addition to Mercy Hospital River Valley Orthopedic, according to a news release.

New patient and visitor restrictions are also in place at the hospital entrances. Mercy Hospital Fort Smith's emergency room entrance is the only entrance to the main hospital, open 24 hours a day. The labor and delivery, obstetrics emergency room and pediatrics entrance can now be accessed only by intercom, and the main medical building entrance is open only from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for patients who have scheduled appointments.

Mercy hospitals in Booneville, Paris, Ozark and Waldron and Mercy River Valley Orthopedic are accessible only through the emergency room entrances.

Patients and visitors will continue to be screened when they enter the hospitals.

Those unable to visit a Mercy patient are encouraged to use a patient email form, which can be found on the Mercy website.

State Desk on 03/25/2020