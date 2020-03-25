100 years ago

March 25, 1920

• "The time to put out a fire is before it starts," said T.F. Baker, manager of the Arkansas Actuarial Bureau in a talk on "Fire Prevention," yesterday noon before the Lions Club at the Hotel Marion. Mr. Baker said that according to a report of Chief Hafer of the Little Rock Fire Department, each run costs the department $100, and that 95 runs was made in February. The Lions Club went on record as endorsing the movement to reduce fire hazards and promises to do everything possible to co-operate in this work.

50 years ago

March 25, 1970

JONESBORO -- Some Arkansas State University students and faculty members, unhappy about the firing of two professors here, will hold a protest demonstration in front of the school's Administration Building at 10 a.m. today. The students, mostly fine arts majors, said they would ask for the resignation of Dr. Carl E. Reng, president of ASU for the past 19 years.

25 years ago

March 25, 1995

• A 10-screen movie theater complex to be operated by Carmike Cinema is to be built off Bowman Road in west Little Rock. A Texas limited partnership called AP Little Rock bought 5/4 acres earlier this month for just over $1 million for the cinema site, said Rett Tucker with Flake Tabor Tucker Wells and Kelley Inc., which handled the sale. Jay Anthony, a Dallas developer who has developed a number of properties for Columbus, Ga.-based Carmike, heads the partnership, which bought the land from Parkway West Ltd., also a Dallas limited partnership. Developers in Dallas did not return calls Friday for comment. The property is north of the site of a new Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar, which is under construction west of Chenal Parkway and Bowman Road. "It will be the first movie complex in the Bowman Curve-Chenal area," Tucker said.

10 years ago

March 25, 2010

• Rarely does Dallas Talley have the luxury of stopping a student midway through teaching to ask for feedback on his instruction methods. That's where Kevin Kuo comes in. The senior from the University of Illinois at Chicago is one of nine college students sharing dorm space this week with students at the Lions World Services for the Blind campus in Little Rock. Their student organization, called Alternative Spring Break, chose the vocational school as one of nine spring break destinations across the country where students are volunteering their time with organizations dealing with homelessness, poverty or health issues.

Metro on 03/25/2020