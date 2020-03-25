Police: 1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting at McDonald's along I-30 in Benton

A shooting inside a McDonald’s along Interstate 30 in Benton on Wednesday morning left a female injured and the suspected gunman in custody, police said.

Officers responding to a shots fired call at about 7 a.m. at McDonald’s, 20726 I-30, found the female suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release by Benton police. The victim, who was a restaurant employee, was transported to an area hospital.

Police spokeswoman Krista Petty said she couldn’t immediately confirm the victim’s name, age or condition.

A suspect in the shooting, 59-year-old Lawrence Perrin of Benton, fled the scene but was arrested after a brief pursuit, according to authorities. Police said Perrin was also a restaurant employee, though the release doesn’t indicate whether either worked at the McDonald’s at which the shooting happened.

Perrin’s name wasn’t listed on Saline County’s online jail roster Wednesday morning. Petty said she couldn’t confirm what charges he would face.