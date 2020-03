Putin told to prepare for more virus cases

Medical personnel in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday work in a hospital where patients are kept in isolation because of possible infection by the new coronavirus. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/325russia/ (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

MOSCOW -- Russian authorities acknowledged Tuesday that a low number of coronavirus cases in the country could be a result of insufficient screening and warned that the nation must brace for the worst.

President Vladimir Putin donned a yellow protective suit to visit the top Moscow hospital treating coronavirus patients and conferred with officials on how to stem the outbreak. Hospital chief Denis Protsenko told Putin the country needs to "prepare for the Italian scenario."

Russia has reported 495 cases and no deaths. Critics have argued for weeks that the numbers are too low for a country with a 2,600-mile border with China, blaming a low level of testing and a tradition of hiding unpleasant truths.

"They themselves don't know how many actual cases they have, because testing is of such low quality" said Anastasia Vasilyeva, a doctor for Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and leader of the Alliance of Doctors union.

Vasilyeva and some others pointed at a 37% increase in pneumonia cases in Moscow in January as a sign that the figure could include some unreported coronavirus cases.

"We receive information from medical workers in the regions. ... Hospital beds are full with these, supposedly, pneumonia cases patients," she said.

The authorities have denied tweaking or concealing coronavirus statistics and argued that the increase in pneumonia cases could have been explained by a more proactive screening for pneumonia this year.

Officials have ranted about "fake news" of covered-up deaths and said that those spreading them could face criminal charges. On Tuesday, Vasilyeva said the police were investigating her for claiming the government was manipulating statistics.

The government and some experts have credited the low number of cases on an early closure of the border with China and a ban on entry for Chinese citizens at the time the epidemic was at full swing in that country. Starting early this month, Russia also has requested all travelers from Italy, France and other countries worst affected by the virus to self-quarantine for two weeks after arrival.

And finally last week, the Russian government has denied entry to all foreigners except diplomats and members of official delegations.

The Kremlin had sought to project an upbeat view on the situation, insisting that all measures have been taken to prevent a bigger outbreak. But on Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who leads a task force on dealing with the virus, warned that the situation could be worse than it seems.

"The number of tests has been quite low and a real picture is not known," Sobyanin said during a meeting with Putin, adding that provincial governors must receive orders to move more quickly to ready hospital beds for the gravely ill.

Sobyanin ordered all Moscow residents over 65 to stay home starting Thursday, voicing hope that this measure, along with other moves by the city authorities, will help to "flatten the curve" and prevent the nation's health care system from being overwhelmed with patients.

"Otherwise, the system won't be able to cope," he said.

Moscow, a city of more than 13 million, already has shut schools, canceled public events, banned gatherings of more than 50 people and encouraged companies to make arrangements for employers to work from home -- moves that already have been taken in other regions across Russia.

