GYMNASTICS

Pair named All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas gymnasts Sophia Carter and Kennedy Hambrick were named as second-team All-Americans by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association on Tuesday based on their regular season performances.

Hambrick, a sophomore from Pearland, Texas, was a selection as an all-arounder as the Razorbacks' most consistent gymnast in 2020 for first-year Coach Jordyn Wieber. Carter, a junior from Blue Springs Mo., was chosen on the floor exercise, her signature event.



Arkansas' Sophia Carter competes Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in the floor portion of the 11th-ranked Razorbacks' meet with sixth-ranked Kentucky in Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Carter and Hambrick became the 10th and 11th Razorbacks to be named regular season All-Americans in the 18th year of the program, and the first pair of Arkansas All-Americans in the same year.

Carter, a second-time All-American choice, had a national qualifying score of 9.925 on the floor to rank 11th nationally. She joined Katherine Grable and Amanda Wellick as the only Razorbacks to earn regular season All-America honors in multiple years.

Hambrick had a national qualifying score of 39.385 on the all around to rank 16th in the country. She is the second Arkansas gymnast named a regular season All-American in the all-around, joining Grable (2014).



University of Arkansas football player Kirby Adcock, works out in the weight room Tuesday, January 31, at the Fred W. Smith Football Center in Fayetteville.

Hambrick, who has competed in the all-around in every meet during her college career, hit career highs on every event this winter, including a 39.6 to claim the all-around title against No. 10 Georgia. She won 11 event titles this season.

Hambrick and Carter were among the 16 SEC gymnasts to receive All-America honors.

Individuals ranked in the top eight were accorded first-team All-American status, while individuals ranked ninth through 16th made the second team.

-- Tom Murphy

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UAPB hires new coach

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday announced the hiring of a new women's soccer head coach.

Erik Solberg -- who's been a college head coach for four seasons, including last year at Northwestern Oklahoma State -- will now lead the Golden Lions, replacing Jeremy Winzer after his one season. This is Solberg's first NCAA Division I head coaching job.

"We are excited to bring someone with Erik's talent and experience to lead our women's soccer program," UAPB Athletic Director Chris Peterson said in a statement. "With Erik's experience as a Division I student-athlete, and having coached at the Division I, II and III levels, he knows what it takes to build successful programs, and we look forward to him doing the same for UAPB soccer and the Golden Lion family."

Solberg -- who is an Ole Miss graduate and an Arlington Heights, Ill., native -- holds a 34-31-8 overall record in college.

UAPB has experienced three consecutive losing seasons, including a 5-12 finish in 2019.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to lead the UAPB soccer program," Solberg said in a statement. "I'd like to thank the university for entrusting me with this privilege and giving me the chance to coach this team.

"I am ready to hit the ground running and get to work. I will work tirelessly to make sure the UAPB community is proud of the team we become both on and off the field, and I will strive daily to build our program to a championship level."

-- Trenton Daeschner

FOOTBALL

Adcock gets medical relief

University of Arkansas offensive lineman Kirby Adcock, who is no longer listed on the team's online roster, has taken a medical hardship, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned. The hardship will allow Adcock to remain on a scholarship but free up an extra football scholarship for Coach Sam Pittman.

Adcock, of Nashville, missed all of spring practice in 2019 while dealing with a hip injury.

The 6-5, 280-pound lineman started one game last season, at Alabama, and played in 10. Adcock played in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, including a start at left guard in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. He played 56 snaps in 2018 and did not allow a sack.

Adcock redshirted in 2017 in his first year on campus and made the fall SEC academic honor roll in each of his first two seasons. He signed with the Razorbacks over offers from Arkansas State, Iowa State, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and Indiana.

-- Tom Murphy

