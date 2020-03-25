Tony-winning writer of gay-life works

Terrence McNally, the four-time Tony Award-winning playwright whose outpouring of work for the theater dramatized and domesticated gay life across five decades, died Tuesday in Sarasota, Fla. He was 81.

The cause was complications of the coronavirus, a spokesman, Matt Polk said. He said McNally had chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and had overcome lung cancer. He died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

His plays and musicals explored how people connect -- or fail to. With wit and thoughtfulness, he tackled the strains in families, war, and relationships and scrutinized the spark and costs of creativity. He was an openly gay writer who wrote about homophobia, love and AIDS.

"I like to work with people who are a lot more talented and smarter than me, who make fewer mistakes than I do, and who can call me out when I do something lazy," he told LA Stage Times in 2013. "A lot of people stop learning in life, and that's their tragedy."

McNally's Tony Awards attest to his versatility. Two were for books for musicals, Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993) and Ragtime (1998), and two were for plays, and vastly different ones: Love! Valor! Compassion! (1995), about gay men who share a vacation house, and Master Class (1996), in which opera diva Maria Callas reflects on her career.

And those prize winners were only a small part of his oeuvre. With 36 plays to his credit, as well as the books for 10 musicals, the librettos for four operas and a handful of screenplays for film and television, McNally was a remarkably prolific and consistent dramatist.

His career, which began on Broadway in 1963 with an adaptation of The Lady of the Camellias starring Susan Strasberg, continued without much interruption through last year's revival of his Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon.

In between, in a series of successes including The Ritz, The Lisbon Traviata, Lips Together, Teeth Apart and Love! Valor! Compassion!, McNally introduced Broadway and off-Broadway audiences to characters and situations that most mainstream theater had previously shunted into comic asides.

"Theater changes hearts, that secret place where we all truly live," he said at the 2019 Tony Awards, where he accepted a lifetime achievement award. "The world needs artists more than ever to remind us what truth and beauty and kindness really are."

Information for this article was contributed by Jesse Green and Neil Genzlinger of The New York Times and by Mark Kennedy of The Associated Press.

