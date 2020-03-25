Sections
Troopers: Rollover crash fatal to Cabot woman, 76

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:43 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 76-year-old Cabot woman died after her vehicle struck two culverts and overturned on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at 301 S. Pine St. in Lonoke, according to a preliminary report provided by Arkansas State Police. A 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north left the road to the right and struck a culvert, the report states.

The Tahoe reportedly hit a mailbox before crashing into another culvert and flipping over, coming to a stop on its driver’s side. Troopers said the driver, Mary M. Peek, was transported to Baptist Hill Medical Center in North Little Rock, where she died.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to state police.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 98 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.

