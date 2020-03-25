UNDER THE RADAR: Osceola’s DeAnthony Poole

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Osceola’s DeAnthony Poole.

Class: 2021

Position: Receiver

Size: 6-2, 193

Stats: As a sophomore, he finished with 13 receptions for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 354 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

Coach Robert Hooks:

“DeAnthony Poole is a kid who has all of the intangibles to be a collegiate athlete. His size, speed and IQ of the game are remarkable. He is under the radar now because he did not play his junior year due to an ACL injury. He has gone through rehabilitation for his knee and is poised for a good senior season. He started for us as a sophomore. He had displayed much better route running and ball skills during this short offseason before we got shut down. I think that he will make some college team a very proud in the future.”