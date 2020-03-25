Vanzant leads Cardinals to dream season

Playing basketball wasn’t a concern for Makenna Vanzant’s doctors, family, and friends at the Arkansas Children’s Medical Hospital in 2017 when she was lying in bed for 16 days with a serious illness.

Vanzant was struggling with Hemolytic uremic syndrome, a condition that can occur when the small blood vessels in the kidneys become damaged and inflamed, which can cause clots to form in the vessels and lead to kidney failure. Vanzant eventually recovered and even regained enough strength and stamina to play in some games her sophomore year.

She made all-state as a junior and came back even stronger as a senior while leading Farmington to a 32-2 record. Vanzant flourished in the postseason and made a half-court shot while scoring 22 points in the 4A-North Region championship game against Harrison. She returned home with a hot hand and scored 20 points against Pocahontas in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament at Cardinal Arena. Vanzant added 20 more points when Farmington eliminated defending state championship Batesville in the semifinals.

For her achievements, Makenna Vanzant is the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls basketball Player of the Year for Division II.

“If you could draw up the perfect kid to lead your team, a person with unbelievable work ethic, that’s Makenna,” Farmington coach Brad Johnson said of Vanzant, a four-year starter who finished her high school career with over 1,900 points and more than 500 rebounds and 500 assists. “She’s the definition of that. She has a natural will to fight and succeed.”

Johnson is the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Coach of the Year for Division II and Magazine sophomore Kylie Robinson is the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year for Division II.

Vanzant averaged 16.4 points and 5.4 assists for Farmington, which was scheduled to face undefeated Star City in the Class 4A state championship game before play was canceled because of concerns over the spread of the covid-19 virus. Vanzant is a top 3-pointer shooter who also piled up points after aggressive moves to the basket. She’ll continue her basketball career at Central Missouri, which won a national championship in Division II in 2018.

“I’m so blessed,” Vanzant said. “It was a very good year and I had a lot of fun playing with my teammates.”

Vanzant was the leading scorer on a balanced team with playmakers at every position. The Lady Cardinals beat Pea Ridge four times and Harrison three times while winning conference and regional tournament championships.

“The unique thing about this basketball team was their ability to be totally unselfish and buy into each other,” Johnson said. “It’s been a pleasure to coach them because each one of these kids sold out in doing whatever it took to win basketball games.”

Robinson averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game as a sophomore for Magazine, which finished 15-9 on the season. She scored 43 points and made seven 3-pointers against Hector to set a school scoring record.

“Kylie had an unbelievable year for a sophomore,” Magazine coach Randy Loyd said. “She wasn’t intimidated at all. She was a great offensive threat who played extremely hard.”

All-state 4A/3A/2A/1A girls basketball team

CLASS 4A

Izzy Higginbottom Batesville Emmaline Reider Clarksville Josie Burke De Queen Ashlyn Chambers De Queen Maddie Martin De Queen Amelia Besterfeldt Dover Tori Kersey Farmington Makenna Vanzant Farmington Marion Groberg Harrison Jillian Herring Heber Springs Abby Dietsche Highland Keshunti Brantley Magnolia Cheyanne Kemp Morrilton Sidney Townsend Nashville Jazmene McMillan Pulaski Aca. Isis Woods Pulaski Aca. Alex Rouse Pulaski Robinson London Cuzzort Batesville SS Reese Gardner Batesville SS Bre’anna Grayson Star City Janiya Johnson Star City Keityah Harrison Stuttgart Faith Jackson Warren

CLASS 3A

Ashton Dillard Atkins Sierra Williams Cave City Laney Rider Cedar Ridge Marlee Bright Centerpoint Bethany Dillard CAC Tara Green H.-West Helena Central Baylee King Charleston Payton Rucker Charleston Darbee Forte Drew Central Samya Smith Dumas Tiara Jackson Elkins Riley Brady LR Episcopal Avery Marsh LR Episcopal Taylor Hardin Fouke Mallory Oliver Fouke Caroline Citty Harding Academy Jaecie Brown Hoxie Jaedyn Brown Hoxie Enecia Sykes Lake Village Lakyn Sanders Lamar Tania Ortiz Lincoln Kristan Hargrove Marshall Kamiah Turner Mayflower Aubrey Isbell Mountain View Josie Storey Mountain View Jadyn Hart Paris Carly Vanhook Prescott Kyndal Rooks Rose Bud Kayde Jones Trumann Kenzie Soden Tuckerman Kaitlin Hunnicutt Two Rivers Bailey Augustine Walnut Ridge

CLASS 2A

Sophie Jackson Acorn Jill Nut Bigelow DeShaye Ricks Carlisle Ashanti Scaife Clarendon Kayla Richardson Cossatot River Kate Cheek Cotter Lydia Stanley Danville Caroline Harris Des Arc Parker Smith Des Arc Elaijhn Brown Earle Tasja Hugey Earle Shelby Little Eureka Springs Leah Still Flippin Caitlyn Bulliner Fordyce Cameron Partain Hampton Sierra Lamb Lavaca Shailey Rudd Lavaca Heidi Robinson Marmaduke Kenley McCann Melbourne Lainie Baxter Murfreesboro Kyla Ruckett Poyen Lucy Holland Quitman Carolina Hoffman Riverside MaKenzie Lasiter Woodlawn

CLASS 1A

Alex Hill Alpena Trystan Norman Brinkley Sharee Story Brinkley Abreanna Boatman Bradford Jaci Vines Caddo Hills Annalise Cornett Concord Martha Neumeier County Line Lexi Pyle Emerson Cindy Wilkerson Hermitage Kylie Baxter Hillcrest Emma Lewis Jasper Malia Johnson Kingston McKenzie Jones Kirby Terra Godwin Mammoth Spring Lauren Mitchell Mammoth Spring Kenlie Raby Mount Vernon-Enola Mary Willis Oark Lizzy Rowton Ouachita Libby Kremer Scranton Dynasty Davis Strong AJ McCandlis Viola Samantha McCandlis Viola Keyaira Moore Viola Alex Southerland Greers Ferry WS