Virus spread prompts cancellation of UA-Fayetteville study abroad trips

FAYETTEVILLE — Study abroad trips sanctioned or coordinated by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville have been canceled through early August.

Trips planned at one time for late June or July included travel to India, France and England, according to a UA listing of study abroad trips. Summer programs scrapped also include study at the UA Rome Center, which, in addition to UA students, enrolls from other colleges.

UA announced the decision Tuesday in response to risks related to the covid-19 pandemic.

The university had earlier canceled all study abroad trips through June 15, with the latest decision effective through the UA summer term.

“We place a very high value on Study Abroad and international education, making it heartbreaking to cancel the spring and summer programs, but the safety and welfare of our faculty, staff and students must come first,” Kim Needy, dean of UA’s Graduate School and International Education, said in a statement.

The university on Feb. 28 announced it was suspending operations at its Rome Center, for years UA’s largest study abroad program. According to information released by UA, more than 1,200 students have been affected by all the study abroad cancellations so far this year.

Among other universities in the state, the University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas State University have also announced the cancellation of summer study abroad programs they sponsor.