Washington Regional opens clinic for people with respiratory illness

A sign marks the entrance of a screening clinic operated by Washington Regional Medical Center at 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville. Go to nwaonline.com/200318Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A clinic opened Tuesday to treat people who have a respiratory illness but cannot get tested for covid-19, and another Northwest Arkansas clinic is offering coronavirus screening.

Washington Regional Medical System has dedicated an urgent care clinic to treat people who have a respiratory illness but who will not be tested for covid-19 because they don't meet the criteria for the coronavirus test, according to a news release from the system.

Virus Testing sites • UAMS digital screening: www.uamshealth.com/healthnow • Washington Regional hotline: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at (479) 463-2055 • Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville • Arkansas Children’s Hospital hotline for child health available at 1-800-743-3616 • Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site, 2090 S. Promenade Blvd. Patients must call (479) 717-7585 ahead of time to be screened. • Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical, 500 S. Mount Olive St. No. 200 in Siloam Springs: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m Tuesday. • Community Clinic Rogers Medical, 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. • Elmdale Elementary School Based Health Center, 420 N. West End, Suite B in Springdale: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Prairie Grove Elementary School Based Health Center, 801 Viney Grove Road in Prairie Grove: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

The urgent care clinic is at 3 E. Appleby Road across the street from Washington Regional Medical Center. The clinic will have a dedicated entrance, according to the news release. Individuals with urgent care needs not related to respiratory illness should not go to the new clinic and should call their primary care physician, according to the release.

The Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Clinic at 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. collects specimens and sends them to the Arkansas Department of Health and to Quest Diagnostics, a commercial lab. The only people who will be tested there are those who are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and who meet the criteria:

• Age 65 or older.

• Have a chronic condition, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease or immunodeficiency.

• Have had contact with someone who has positive coronavirus test.

• Are a health care worker.

Washington Regional had 737 visits to the screening clinic and 5,059 calls to its hotline from March 16 through Wednesday, according to Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman.

MedExpress Urgent Care, 1160 S. 40th St. in Springdale, announced Tuesday it will start collecting specimens from patients and send them to a commercial lab to test for the coronavirus, said Maryann Marino, spokeswoman for MedExpress.

Patients should call ahead of time to make an appointment at the MedExpress, Marino said.

Community Clinic, which offers coronavirus screening at clinics in Springdale, Rogers, Siloam Springs and Prairie Grove, has screened more than 400 people, said Abbie Luzius, community development manager for Community Clinic. Seventy of those were tested for the virus. Community Clinic collects specimens and sends them to Quest to be tested, Luzius said.

Mercy Health in Rogers requires people to call ahead before going to its screening clinic. Mercy has received 600 phone calls and has collected specimens from 160 patients at its screening clinic, said Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman for Mercy.

Specimens are collected through mouth and nasal swabs.

NW News on 03/25/2020