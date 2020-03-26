Arkansas Arts Center offering free Facebook classes, activities

The Arkansas Arts Center on Little Rock's 9th Street is closed for renovations and the temporarily relocated location in the former Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cantrell Road is now closed because of covid-19.

That's not going to stop the Arts Center from serving Arkansans, according to news release from the center.

"The Arkansas Arts Center launched Arkansas Arts Center Amplified, a new Facebook group featuring artist demonstrations, highlights of artworks from the Arkansas Arts Center Foundation Collection, Children's Theatre performances and episode of Our Work Continues, an original web series," the release says.

It goes on to say that Museum School instructors have filmed videos from their homes offering "step-by-step art projects."

To join the Facebook Group, visit the Arkansas Arts Center Facebook page or just follow this link: facebook.com/groups/AACAmplified.

When you're in, you can take part in activities like this: "Looking for opportunities to be creative? Museum School instructors have devised a series of drawing (or painting or sculpture — we're not trying to limit your artistic expression) prompts for you to tackle at home. Leave a photo of your 'portrait of the mundane' in the comments!"

Mundane things are easy to come by right now so this should be simple and fun. Or scroll down and find another one. "Can you turn art-making into a game? Museum School Associate Director Miranda Young (and a special guest) show you how to play the scribble game — using materials you can find around your house!"

In addition to keep the community engaged, the Arts Center release says it has donated gloves, masks and respirators from its supplies to local hospitals, including 800 masks and 900 pairs of gloves to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Staff members are also using fabric supplies to sew masks at home for the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

For more information or to find more activities, visit arkansasartscenter.org, or call (501) 372-4000.

Style on 03/26/2020