At The Post

APPRENTICE LEAVING A MARK

An unlikely source is leaving a mark on this year's Oaklawn jockey standings.

Kelsi Harr, raised in the unincorporated community of Slovak that is 55 miles east of Little Rock, has six victories through Sunday to lead all apprentice jockeys at the meet.

Harr, 27, grew up around horses. She considered becoming a nurse, then spent about seven years as an exercise rider before riding her first race professionally at Canterbury Park in suburban Minneapolis in June 2018. That mount, Bandit Point, was also her first winner. She now has 20 career victories.

Harr's six victories lead Chel-c Bailey (two) and Charles Roberts (one) in the race for leading apprentice this season at Oaklawn.

"That would be the goal," Harr said. "It's a high goal. But that would be great."

Harr said she began riding when she was 5 after her father purchased a quarter horse. "Biscuit" became her babysitter and constant companion after she got off the school bus. That led to the Central Arkansas Little Britches Rodeo Association, where Harr spent weekends running barrels and poles.

"Grew up doing the rodeo deal," Harr said. "My dad rode. My brother rides bulls. Rode my horse every day. That was my fun time."

Harr graduated from Hazen High School in 2010 and attended the University of Arkansas for "about a semester" before leaving to pursue an equine education. She said she's still evolving as a jockey.

"I figure I'll be doing that for a while," Harr said. "I feel like I get out of the the gate good. I feel like I sit on a horse fairly well. Horses seem like they run for me. My weaknesses would be down the lane and using the stick. I'm working on that, for sure. But, I still feel like even without the stick, as much as some of these guys use it, my horses finish for me."

