MUSIC: Better Together to feature Arkansas musicians playing live on KTHV

Arkansas musician Barrett Baber is among those performing live Friday morning in a “Better Together” concert on KTHV-TV. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Michael Gomez)

Across the world, musicians are doing all they can to support one another and keep socially distanced people entertained. Arkansas artists are no exception.

Little Rock's CBS affiliate, KTHV-TV, is giving Arkansas musicians a stage beginning at 9 am. Friday when it airs Better Together, a virtual concert that takes its name from the station's new slogan.

Ashley King, host of KTHV's morning show The Vine and a radio personality on KSSN-FM, will run the show. Lined up to play, from a distance, are Justin Moore, Matt Stell, Barrett Baber, Cody Belew, Hannah Blaylock, Dee Dee Jones, Zac Dunlap, Townsend, Bree Ogden and more.

The concert will also stream live on thv11.com, the station's smartphone app, and its YouTube channel.

Style on 03/26/2020