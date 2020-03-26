Sections
Marriage Licenses

Ryan Bennett, 29, of North Little Rock and Ellen Orbegozo, 25, of Little Rock.

Chonney Abernathy, 56, and Zina Williams, 53, both of Little Rock.

Azuree Courtney, 39, and Christopher Deloney, 39, both of England.

Louise Engstrom, 33, and Stephen Riley, 32, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-1076. Shealyn Kirkman v. Chad Kirkman.

20-1077. Torrite T. Scott v. Charles Scott.

20-1079. Princess Gupton v. Christopher Rand.

Metro on 03/26/2020

Print Headline: Daily Record

