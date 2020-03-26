Police ID woman who died after car plunged into Lake Maumelle

Arkansas State Police identified a driver who died last week after her vehicle plunged into Lake Maumelle as a 33-year-old Roland woman.

Around 8:40 a.m. March 17, Amanda Carter was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse south on Arkansas 300 when she attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle, according to a state police preliminary report.

Her car went into the air and landed in the lake, state police said.

Pulaski County deputy coroner Josh Hollis said Carter died two days later at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.

The road was dry and weather was clear at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 101 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.