Early voting tops estimates

FAYETTEVILLE -- Early voters are turning up at a higher-than-expected rate in runoffs for two House seats in Benton County, and absentee ballot requests are running at more than 10 times the expected level, County Clerk Betsy Harrell said Wednesday.

Other county offices are closed because of the covid-19 pandemic, but county clerk offices in Bentonville, Rogers and Siloam Springs remain open to accommodate early voting.

Harrell said in a telephone interview that 321 people showed up at the office during the first two days of early voting.

About 1,130 voters have requested absentee ballots, so far, Harrell said Wednesday. Normally, a partisan runoff like the two this year might get 100 such requests, she said.

The races involved are both Republican primary contests with Democratic opponents in the November general election.

Kendon Underwood of Cave Springs seeks to unseat Rep. Jana Della Rosa of Rogers from her House District 90 office.

Scott Richardson of Bentonville and Delia Haak of near Gentry are running for the nomination to the House District 91 seat.

Metro on 03/26/2020