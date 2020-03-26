Happy birthday: Throughout your solar year, the problem will be people and the solution will also be people. Your skill grows, and you'll interact in ways that amaze you. You'll learn the quirks and patterns of admired ones. What you've learned the hard way in your life, you'll be able to teach the easy way, which will be quite lucrative for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Those who only do what they want to do are limited indeed. Most of the good stuff comes from doing what's right, helpful, challenging, interesting, gutsy ... Your wise instinct to push yourself will kick in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Knowing what someone values is like having the keys to their kingdom. You can speak their language, please and delight them. You can anger them. You can influence them. Good relationships involve good intel.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Humans crave certainty. Where none is available, fake certainty will do. So go with confidence or fake confidence. Humility may be a prerequisite for success, but if you lead with it, no one will follow you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): What does obedience mean to you? What will you obey willingly, begrudgingly or automatically? Figure out your own rules because they will guide the day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Even though everyone has access to higher intuition, many don't know how to use it. This is why you'll be watching out for yourself, loved ones, colleagues and everyone around you, even total strangers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Somewhere in the world, a person thinks about you with love and beautiful intentions. In a related story, you'll fall into a good mood with no obvious reasons for why you're there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A relationship keeps popping to mind. You'll see moments, wonder about how things might have worked if you'd have done it differently, and get golden insights and ideas for going forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You hear the song and then miss someone who doesn't even exist. That's the power of art, of music and of your own capacity to connect with it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sometimes you can reverse-engineer a thing that's working well to duplicate the success. Sometimes you can't. Go ahead and try anyway because the alternative is to start from ground zero.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional complexities vex others but not you. You accepted long ago that not every problem is meant to be solved. This is what allows you to relax and learn as you go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are many potential realities out there for you, and you don't have to dive too deeply into any of them to figure out whether or not they are for you. Today, it's like you're in the dressing room of life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Suspicion is among the most fun emotions you'll feel today. There won't be much more satisfying than finding out that your suspicions were absolutely correct.

