LR father arrested after baby injured

A Little Rock man f was arrested and faces a battery count after his 5-week-old daughter was injured Wednesday, according to a police report.

The girl received severe head trauma, shoulder bruising, abrasions under her chin and a busted lip, according to the Little Rock police report.

Erik Hegwood, 25, was questioned by officers and arrested just after 2:30 p.m., according to the report.

Hegwood was charged with felony battery and was taken to Pulaski County jail. There was no bail set as of Wednesday evening.

Driver faces charges in bank hit-and-run

Little Rock police arrested a man after a witness said he drove his truck into a pole at a bank building on Wednesday, according to a report.

The witness said the driver struck the pole with his truck at a Bank OZK drive-thru and then left, according to the report.

The witness followed the vehicle and called the police, who stopped the truck on Pleasant Valley Drive near Arkansas Valley Drive. An officer reported smelling intoxicants on the driver, police said.

Blake Hentharne, 46, was arrested and taken to Pulaski County jail where, the report said, he refused to submit to a chemical test and is no longer on the jail's roster.

Hentharne was charged with refusing to submit to a chemical test, driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run and careless driving.

