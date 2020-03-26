MARCH 26 UPDATE: Positive covid-19 cases reach 310 in state overnight; gov to speak at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks on Wednesday as Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith looks on.

The number of positive cases of covid-19 crept up overnight to 310 as of Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Health.

The department had reported 308 cases Wednesday night.

Two people have died of the illness so far in Arkansas, and 12 have recovered.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to speak on the response to the spread of coronavirus at 2:30 p.m.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

Check back later for live video of the governor's briefing and additional updates.