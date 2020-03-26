Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

National soccer league, home to 2 Arkansas teams, cancels season

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 11:46 a.m. | Updated March 26, 2020 at 11:46 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Rangers Lance Crabtree (front) and Donald Benamna react to the Ranger's loss to Demize in the Heartland semifinals on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Rangers are part of the National Premier Soccer League, which announced it is cancelling its 2020 season. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The National Premier Soccer League, in which two Arkansas teams are a part of, announced Thursday that it has canceled the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Little Rock Rangers and Ozark FC, based in Springdale, are the league’s two Arkansas teams affected.

While other professional sports leagues, such as the NBA and NHL, have suspended their seasons, the NPSL is the first North American league to cancel its season.

In the league's statement, it said that with the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA) extending its ban on soccer activity until April 30 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation of no group activities until May 10, those factors led to the cancelation of the season.

The NPSL is considered to be soccer’s fourth tier league behind Major League Soccer, United Soccer League and the National Independent Soccer League.

The Rangers were to enter their fifth season of play, while Ozark FC was going into its fourth season. Little Rock plays its games at War Memorial Stadium, while Ozark FC has played at Wildcat Stadium at Springdale Har-Ber High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT