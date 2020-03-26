Newly offered 4-star center open to visiting Hogs

ESPN 4-star center Alex Tchikou received an offer from Arkansas on Wednesday, and he is open to visiting the Razorbacks.

Arkansas assistant coach Chris Crutchfield told him of the offer.

“We have been talking for a couple of months," he said. "We haven’t talked about visit dates yet, but I will be open to it.”

Tchikou, 7-2, 210 pounds, of Phoenix Dream City Christian, has more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Oregon, Kansas, Arizona, UCLA, Florida State, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Maryland and others.

He has been impressed with his talks with Crutchfield.

“He seems like a good person and he really cares about the players,” Tchikou said.

ESPN rates him the No. 11 center and No. 42 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. Tchikou said Crutchfield has been selling him on the Razorbacks.

“It will be a good fit for me because of my size and skills,” Tchikou said.

He’s been adjusting to life in the United States after arriving from Paris in the fall of 2018.

“The language, culture, time difference, everything,” he said laughing.

Tchikou, who averaged about 15 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior, is intrigued by Coach Eric Musselman’s NBA background.

“Yes, for sure, because the NBA is my Dream,” Tchikou said.

While he doesn’t have any official visits set up yet, he has a good idea when he will make his college decision.

“I will make a decision after the summer most likely,” he added.