Pulaski County authorities investigate homicide

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday evening at College Station Community Park in College Station, according to department spokesman Mitch McCoy.

Officers responded to the park on Frazier Pike near Southern Street around 6 p.m and found a 32-year-old man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to McCoy.

The man’s identity was not disclosed.