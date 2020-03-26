Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Academy Bay in the fourth

BEST BET Italian Justice in the first

LONG SHOT Red Lingerie in the second

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 116-323 (36%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $18,200, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $16,000

ITALIAN JUSTICE**** is moving up a condition after a 7-length victory, and she drew well to the outside of a pair of one-dimensional front-runners. ALL FACT overcame some traffic trouble in a determined victory, and the pace figures contested enough to set up her late run. LIPPY is a stake-winning sprinter with winning connections, and she is likely to appreciate a fast track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Italian Justice WDe La Cruz Martin 7-2

5 All Fact Canchari Williamson 8-1

4 Lippy Santana O'Neill 4-1

6 Destiny's Love Baze Mason 9-2

3 Mia Promessa FDe La Cruz Puhl 8-1

1 Miss Ximena Hill Ortiz 3-1

2 Isabelle's Joy Lara Williamson 6-1

7 Sassy Seta Talamo Villafranco 12-1

2 Purse $17,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

RED LINGERIE** pressed an honest pace before tiring in a useful route race, and the improving filly is back sprinting. PRAIRIE DRESS lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a second-place finish, and the quick filly is strictly the one to catch. RIGMAROLE has a long series of encouraging workouts, and trainer Carl Deville wins with first-time starters.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Red Lingerie WDe La Cruz Martin 10-1

7 Prairie Dress Santana Asmussen 5-2

12 Rigmarole Talamo Deville 8-1

14 Foolish Princess Vazquez Hall 12-1

3 Her Gold Mine Harr Thomas 5-1

1 Battlebot Bailey Mason 15-1

8 Dark Sarcasm Cannon McBride 12-1

9 Little Slew Quinonez Von Hemel 8-1

10 Lil Respect Elliott Milligan 10-1

11 Tell Me Im Pretty Garcia O'Neill 10-1

13 Withyourpermission Roberts Holthus 10-1

4 Elsie's First FDe La Cruz Von Hemel 6-1

6 Georgiano Roman Smith 15-1

5 Animator Birzer Anderson 30-1

3 Purse $18,200, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $16,000

BETTYANN** has been showing speed in stronger allowance races, and she drew a favorable post for a sprinter with early speed. MICHELLE'S GRACE is moving up after a determined late-running victory, and she may benefit from a contentious pace battle. WILLOW MOON is an exceptionally quick filly who is moving up after suffering a photo-finish defeat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Bettyann Birzer Smith 3-1

6 Michelle's Grace WDe La Cruz Martin 4-1

4 Willow Moon Felix Mason 9-2

3 Bendi Blu FDe La Cruz McBride 10-1

5 Shoot Me Straight Bridgmohan Barkley 9-2

7 Suspect the Worst Eramia Jackson 6-1

8 Laneys Love Thompson Dixon 6-1

2 Cinnafrijole Quinonez Witt 12-1

1 Blue Mermaid Bedford Williams 30-1

4 Purse $17,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

ACADEMY BAY**** is a 12-time winner who is fortunate to land in a field with little opposing speed, and he is at the top of his game. HOLDTHISMISS has not raced in 13 months, but he does hold a talent advantage. He appears to be working smartly for winning connections. FIVE STAR KIP has earned competitive Beyer figures while competing in New Mexico. He is dropping in class and picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Academy Bay Mojica Broberg 3-1

10 Holdthismiss Felix Hollendorfer 5-2

9 Five Star Kip Santana Hartman 9-2

5 Lookie Loo Roman Martin 12-1

2 Weast Hill WDe La Cruz Stuart 4-1

4 Suspect a Storm Canchari Martin 8-1

3 Barry Lee Roberts Morse 20-1

6 Cowboy Cactus Jack Eramia Loy 15-1

7 Bud Ro Baze Vance 20-1

1 Get the Bling Richard Durham 30-1

5 Purse $17,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

NAPOLEON'S EMPIRE*** has consistently earned the field's fastest recent Beyer figures while competing at higher class levels. PEPPERED is adding blinkers and dropping in price for a winning stable. A return to the form he showed in Kentucky will make him a big threat. ANOTHRDAYATTHELAKE rallied to second at this level just two races back.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Napoleon's Empire Talamo Amoss 5-2

2 Peppered Vazquez Ortiz 5-1

3 Anothrdayatthelake Mojica Van Berg 9-2

6 Georgia Deputy Roman Petalino 4-1

7 Hesluck Harr Roberts 8-1

1 Please the Court FDe La Cruz Compton 10-1

8 Teletap Rocco Mason 12-1

9 Wings Up Roberts Morse 20-1

5 Justin Zee Rosier Ruiz 30-1

4 Shoal Bay Quinonez Witt 15-1

11 Hard to Impress Canchari Chleborad 20-1

6 Purse $18,500, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

ESPOSITO*** was beaten only a neck in a fast $6,250 claiming race March 8, and he received a confidence boost when the winner (Canadian Game) defeated $16,000 rivals Saturday. CARMELO has raced consistently well when placed in claiming races, and the front-running veteran should appreciate a cut back in distance. YOU SPLIT TENS has crossed the wire first in three of his last five races, and he was claimed last time out by a winning trainer.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Esposito WDe La Cruz Martin 7-2

3 Carmelo Canchari Coady 7-2

6 You Split Tens Garcia Villafranco 4-1

9 Hold On Angel Felix Haran 12-1

7 Kristo Thompson Green 5-1

5 Adulator Roberts Morse 3-1

8 Whole Lotta Luck Bailey Vance 12-1

2 Vokazak Roman Black 30-1

4 Negroni Up Lara Bahena 30-1

7 Purse $17,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

FIGHT TO GLORY*** is a multiple stake-winning sprinter who ships from Arizona in good form. She has early speed and represents the leading stable. DICHOTOMY defeated conditioned claimers in her local debut. The beaten post-time favorite may not have cared for a sloppy track in her last start. EURODEVILWOMAN has a strong record on a fast track, and she finally gets her surface after two disappointing races on wet footing.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

14 Fight to Glory Mojica Diodoro 9-5

13 Dichotomy Santana O'Neill 2-1

9 Eurodevilwoman Cannon Mason 15-1

4 J P's Gladys Talamo Fawkes 7-2

10 Dave's Baby Girl Roman Petalino 4-1

1 She's a Lucky One WDe La Cruz Anderson 9-2

12 Showit Felix Bahena 15-1

7 Gemini Journey Lara Matthews 5-1

6 Syrah Santana Villafranco 8-1

2 Anita Marie FDe La Cruz Puhl 10-1

3 Northern Connect Quinonez Hiles 15-1

8 Wise Eyes Birzer Martin 12-1

11 Ivy's College Fund Eramia Johnson 20-1

5 Critter Canchari Litfin 30-1

8 Purse $62,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CANDY CORNELL*** is moving up an allowance condition after a decisive 4-length victory. He possesses terrific early speed and should work out an ideal trip. SILVER RIDE is a classy veteran with earnings exceeding $438,000, and he is a good finisher in a field with plenty of speed. GLORY STARS has been on the sidelines since August, but he won a pair of fast races last season at Oaklawn. His recent works have been strong.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Candy Cornell Cohen Diodoro 3-1

4 Silver Ride Mojoca Diodoro 4-1

10 Glory Stars Baze Creighton 15-1

9 Seven Nation Army Vazquez Moquett 6-1

6 Twelfth Labour Talamo Stewart 4-1

7 Strolling Bridgmohan Barkley 6-1

3 Augie FDe La Cruz Garcia 6-1

5 King of the Court Birzer Creighton 12-1

1 Battle Station Garcia Contreras 20-1

2 Sure Fire Friend Canchari Jacquot 20-1

9 Purse $26,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

FIRST CITIZEN** was beaten only 1 length in a very fast maiden-claiming route March 5. He is a logical winner if able to hold form for new connections. SPECIAL DAY did not race well in a one-time try in blinkers, but the blinkers are off. He is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time. BAYERN TO BE WILD was forwardly placed in a competitive fourth-place finish at Fair Grounds, and trainer Joe Sharp has been spotting horses where they can win.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 First Citizen Rocco Rouck 5-2

4 Special Day Garcia Hollendorfer 7-2

9 Bayern to Be Wild Talamo Sharp 5-1

1 Connection Mojica Sadler 6-1

8 Maybe a Spider Baze Fires 12-1

7 Beaver Hat Canchari Williamson 20-1

3 Money Cometh Santana Asmussen 10-1

2 Mega Max Harr Cates 12-1

11 Ace Gilford Quinonez Von Hemel 15-1

6 Brush Dog Felix Shorter 15-1

12 Rip It Ryan Roberts Delong 20-1

5 Missumaxwell Elliott Hartman 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race starts a Pick-4, and ITALIAN JUSTICE appears to be a single. The second race is contentious, and spreading out is recommended. The third race should come down to my top three selections, and the fourth race should come down to ACADEMY BAY, FIVE STAR KIP and HOLDTHISMISS. CANDY CORNELL is razor sharp and will be singled in a late double, with SPECIAL DAY and FIRST CITIZEN in the ninth.

Sports on 03/26/2020