Show your #SolidarityAt8 to thank Arkansas health care workers

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership is calling on Arkansans to join the rest of the world for a show of solidarity with our overworked health care professionals who are on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic.

"As a way to show support and say thanks to the health care workers fighting the covid-19 pandemic on the front lines, Central Arkansans are encouraged to take part in a social challenge that has made its way around the world. It's called #SolidarityAt8.

"At 8 p.m. on Friday, March 27, Central Arkansans are encouraged to open their windows or go to their porches and make noise — whether it's applauding, singing, banging on pots and pans, or (for a quieter option) flickering their lights — to show support for our region's health care workers," a Partnership news release says.

"Many folks have been told to stay home right now, but health care workers don't have that luxury. They are out fighting this pandemic, taking care of the sick, and risking their own health to do it. This is a simple and fun way to root for them as a community," says Gabe Holmstrom, executive director of Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

While taking part, people are asked to share their neighborhood's response with the hashtag #SolidarityAt8 on social media.

"If one health care worker getting off of a tough day shift, or heading into a long night shift, can be encouraged by an uplifting video of their community supporting them, this will be worth it," Holmstrom says.

Style on 03/26/2020