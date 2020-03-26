Super Quiz: King

In Greek mythology, everything this king touched turned to gold.
This England king had two of his six wives executed.
This great king of Macedonia died at age 32 in 323 B.C.
This fictional king's three daughters were named Cordelia, Goneril and Regan.
Yul Brynner played King Mongkut of Siam in this 1956 film.
James Earl Ray assassinated this "King" in 1968.
This English king abdicated the throne in 1936.
Name the Spartan king who defended the pass at Thermopylae.
From which film is the song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight"?
ANSWERS
King Midas
Henry VIII
Alexander the Great
King Lear
The King and I
Martin Luther King Jr.
Edward VIII
Leonidas I
The Lion King
