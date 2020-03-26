Sections
Suspect in fatal July hit-and-run of cyclist sought by Sherwood police

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 4:41 p.m.
Cecil Ferrell

Sherwood police are searching for a man suspected in a July hit-and-run that killed a cyclist.

Authorities believe Cecil Ferrell, also known as “Slick,” fatally struck bicyclist John Mundell July 18, according to a new release.

Police said Ferrell is wanted on charges of negligent homicide and requirements in an accident involving injury or death.

