Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested in killings of man, woman after human remains found at Fort Smith house

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 11:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights

FORT SMITH — Two men have been charged in connection with two sets of human remains that were found at a house in Fort Smith earlier this month.

Mark Trenton Williams, 61, of Fort Smith and Marion Ray Brown, 54, of Idabel, Okla. have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Sebastian County Circuit Court, according to a Thursday news release from Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue.

Shue's office said the two are accused of causing the deaths of Terry Randell Beall, 40, and Amanda Knecht, 44 on or about Jan. 28. The Fort Smith Police Department found Beall and Knecht’s bodies in mid-March in an abandoned residence at 400 N. 12th St., according to the affidavit for warrant of arrest.

Williams and Brown will be arraigned on their respective charges, which are class Y felonies, Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., according to Shue. A $500,000 cash bond has been set for them. The investigation by the Fort Smith Police Department, the prosecuting attorney’s office and other law enforcement agencies with regard to these offenses is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT