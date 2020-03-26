United Way offers funds to nonprofits helping in covid-19 crisis

Nonprofits working to help the community during the coronavirus crisis may find assistance through United Way of Northwest Arkansas beginning in early April.

United Way, an umbrella organization, exists to bring resources and those in need together "through collaboration with our partners," says Christina Hinds, vice president resource development.

Donations to the fund are welcomed from individuals, companies or organizations online at unitedwaynwa.org/COVID19donate or Text COVID19NWA to 71777 or contact Hinds by email at chinds@unitedwaynwa.org.

United Way of Northwest Arkansas will administer the fund, and an advisory committee will oversee the application process. The first phase of grants will fund nonprofits working to meet immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations impacted by covid-19 in the areas of health, education and financial stability.

An application for organizations to request funds will be available through a link at unitedwaynwa.org/COVID19donate by April 3.

NW News on 03/27/2020