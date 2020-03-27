18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting, Little Rock police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock 18-year-old was injured during a drive-by shooting Thursday evening on South Pine Street, police say.

Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert notifying them of six gunshots fired, according to a police report.

A 36-year-old told officers he had been on the porch of 2104 S. Pine Street with 18-year-old Shamar Rawls, according to the report, when a stranger started firing gunshots from the rear driver’s side window of a black, four-door sedan.

The vehicle drove away northbound on South Pine Street, according to the report.

Rawls was shot in the leg, and he ran down the street back to his home, where a family member drove him to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Officers met with Rawls there, and the report states he told them the same series of events as the 36-year-old.

The report states Rawls’ injury was considered not life-threatening.