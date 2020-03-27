2 men arrested, held in 2 deaths

FORT SMITH -- Two men have been charged in connection with two sets of human remains that authorities found at a house in Fort Smith earlier this month.

Mark Trenton Williams, 61, of Fort Smith and Marion Ray Brown, 54, of Idabel, Okla., have both been charged with two counts of first-degree murder/purpose in Sebastian County Circuit Court, according to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue.

The criminal information for both defendants provided by Shue accuse the two men of causing the deaths of Terry Randell Beall, 40, and Amanda Knecht, 44, on or about Jan. 28.

The Fort Smith Police Department received a phone call on or about March 15 that someone was inside a residence at 400 N. 12th Street, according to the affidavit for an arrest warrant . Once there, police found an unlocked door and entered to determine if anyone was inside. The residence is abandoned and contains years of trash and debris from both the previous household and unauthorized homeless inhabitants, authorities said.

Police discovered the decomposing body of a man at the residence, the affidavit states, and suspected an unnatural death. Police found the body of a woman while still processing the crime scene on or about March 17. Officers identified the bodies as Beall and Knecht.

The initial investigation determined that both bodies had puncture wounds, according to the affidavit. The medical examiner confirmed that they had stab wounds, opining that Beall and Knecht were each killed by a cut to the neck.

The Fort Smith Police Department's criminal investigations unit started locating and interviewing all those who were known to have been in or at the residence in the past, according to a news release from department spokesman Aric Mitchell.

During the investigation, Williams and Brown were identified as persons of interest and ultimately named as suspects. Two warrants were obtained with the assistance of the prosecuting attorney's office after an in-depth investigation and both men were arrested.

Williams and Brown will be arraigned on their respective charges, which are class Y felonies, at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Shue's release. A $500,000 cash bond has been set for them. The investigation by the Fort Smith Police Department, the prosecuting attorney's office and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing.

