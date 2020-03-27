3.3 million file for jobless aid, 8,958 in state

FILE - In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. A record-high number of people applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs engulfed the United States in the face of a near-total economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications for benefits far exceeded the previous record set in 1982. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

WASHINGTON -- Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week -- almost five times the previous record set in 1982 -- during a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is inflicting on the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs.

Layoffs are likely to accelerate as the U.S. economy sinks into a recession. Revenue has collapsed at restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, gyms and airlines. Auto sales are plummeting, and carmakers have closed factories. Most such employers face loan payments and other fixed costs, so they're cutting jobs to save money.

As job losses mount, some economists say the nation's unemployment rate could approach 13% by May. By comparison, the highest jobless rate during the last recession, which ended in 2009, was 10%.

The economic deterioration has been swift. As recently as February, the unemployment rate was at a 50-year low of 3.5%. And the economy was growing steadily if modestly. Yet by the April-June quarter of the year, some economists think the economy will shrink at its steepest annual pace ever -- a contraction that could reach 30%.

For the week that ended Saturday, 8,958 Arkansans filed unemployment claims, compared with 1,382 the week before.

"As bad as those numbers are, we've actually seen worse," said Michael Pakko, an economist at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. "The last time we saw this was in 2009, right in the heart of the Great Recession."

Thirty-nine states and the District of Columbia reported higher percentages of increases than Arkansas did, Pakko said.

Another 9,000 or so Arkansans have filed for unemployment claims since March 21, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and those numbers aren't reflected in the federal report released Thursday.

The new filings in Arkansas essentially push the state's current unemployment rate from 3.5% to 4.2%, Pakko said.

Pakko earlier this week released a UALR study showing the inevitability of a recession across the nation. Pakko's report projected an Arkansas unemployment rate of 8.7% by the end of the year.

The Arkansas Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which is used to pay unemployment claims, has a balance just short of $845 million. It will be bolstered in the coming weeks by emergency funds from Congress. The trust fund, which is financed by employers based on their payrolls, paid out $133 million in 2018.

The March 14 report placed the number of Arkansans receiving unemployment checks at 9,851, down 1,663 from the week before.

SITES OVERWHELMED

In its report Thursday, the Labor Department said 3.28 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, up from 282,000 during the previous week. Many people who have lost jobs in recent weeks, though, have been unable to file for unemployment aid because state websites and phone systems have been overwhelmed by a crush of applicants and have frozen up.

That logjam suggests that Thursday's report actually understates the magnitude of job cuts last week. So does the fact that workers who are not on company payrolls -- gig workers, freelancers, the self-employed -- aren't currently eligible for unemployment benefits even though in many cases they're no longer able to earn money.

The evening Elise Quivey, 25, heard she was being furloughed from her job in Chicago as a web designer for a cruise ship company, she immediately clicked on the state's unemployment benefits website. The pages would not load. The next morning, as she tried to fill out the online form, error messages kept flashing.

Days of calling have resulted in nagging busy signals. She is hoping that her claim made it through and that she will receive aid within a few weeks, but she is not optimistic.

New York, a coronavirus hot spot, received 1,734,100 calls and more than 2,270,300 web visits between March 16 and March 21, with increases of more than 1,000% in some areas across the state, the state's Department of Labor said. California's unemployment website had four times its normal traffic.

"What seemed impossible just two weeks ago is now reality," said Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm. "The U.S. economy will experience the largest economic contraction on record with the most severe surge in unemployment ever."

Asked about the record-high applications for jobless aid, President Donald Trump said the figures were "fully expected."

"It's a lot of jobs, but I think we'll come back very strong," he said.

With layoffs surging, a significant expansion of unemployment benefits was included in an economic relief bill nearing final approval in Congress. One provision in the bill would provide an extra $600 a week on top of the unemployment aid that states provide. Another provision would supply 13 additional weeks of benefits beyond the six months of jobless aid that most states offer. The new legislation would also extend unemployment benefits, for the first time, to gig workers and others who are not on company payrolls.

Separate legislation passed last week provides up to $1 billion to states to enhance their ability to process claims. But that money will take time to be disbursed.

SURGE IN CALIFORNIA

The jump in applications for benefits is playing out in states across the country. In California, claims for unemployment benefits more than tripled last week to 187,000. In New York, they rose by a factor of five to 80,334. Nationwide, about 2.25% of the entire workforce applied for jobless aid last week. In Nevada, the figure was 6.8%, in Rhode Island 7.5%.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said 1 million claims for unemployment benefits had been filed in California since March 13. Many of those applications were likely filed this week, suggesting that next week's report could show an even larger number of claims.

In Florida, Jessy Morancy of Hollywood was laid off last week from her job as a wheelchair attendant and customer service agent at Fort Lauderdale Airport. Morancy, 29, called the state unemployment office on Monday to try to file for unemployment benefits but encountered just a recorded message telling her to call back later.

She was also concerned that even a full unemployment benefit of $275 a week would be less than half of what she earned at her job and insufficient to provide for her children, ages 10 and 7.

"I'm still in a state of shock," Morancy said.

"I haven't worked since March 13. I am not eligible for unemployment because I'm self-employed," said Pam Massey, a hairdresser in Gig Harbor, Wash., about an hour south of Seattle. "I had to call my clients and cancel. What am I supposed to do?"

Even for those able to file a claim, the benefits will take time to kick in. It typically takes two to three weeks before applicants receive any money. State agencies must first contact their former employers to verify their work and earnings history. Only then can the employee's weekly unemployment benefits be calculated.

Worsening the problem, most state agencies that handle unemployment claims are operating at historically low funding levels and staffing that are intended to handle a trickle of claims. Just weeks ago, the job market was in the strongest shape it had been in decades.

Worldwide, the United Nations estimates that up to 25 million jobs could be lost in the economic upheaval from the viral outbreak. That would exceed the 22 million that were lost during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber, Carlo Piovano, David Lieb and Matthew Barakat of The Associated Press; by Ben Casselman, Patricia Cohen and Tiffany Hsu of The New York Times; by Heather Long, Alyssa Fowers and Andrew Van Dam of The Washington Post; and by Stephen Steed of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

