Arkansas staff looking hard at Louisiana back

The University of Arkansas football coaching staff may be on spring break, but running back target Logan Diggs is still hearing from the Hogs.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith communicates with Diggs at least once or twice a week in hopes of getting him to Fayetteville for a visit after the coronavirus is contained and the NCAA dead period is over.

"Me and Coach Smith FaceTimed a couple of days ago," Diggs said. "I think he's a really honest and passionate man. He loves his job. He was saying how him and the staff want to get me up there once all this dies down and let me check it out. They want me to come be a difference-maker."

Diggs, 6-0, 190 pounds, of Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Nebraska, Michigan State, Arizona State, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Virginia and others.

The NCAA announced the dead period on March 13 and said it would run until April 15, but it's expected tol be extended beyond that.

While he plans to visit the Hogs once visits are allowed, Diggs said the dead period has created havoc with his recruiting.

"I was planning on taking some visits this month and next month, but everything is canceled now," Diggs said.

Smith and Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman let Diggs know how badly they want him in Fayettevile.

"By telling me and communicating all the time, letting me know that I'm a major prospect and they're losing two running backs," Diggs said.

Smith reminds Diggs of John White, his youth coach.

"His way of explaining things, makes sure you understand every detail," Diggs said.

The Hogs has recently signed several prospects from Archbishop Rummel, including linebacker Dwayne Eugene, cornerback Henre Toliver, defensive lineman Briston Guidry and defensive back Derrick Munson.

"They left before I got there, but I've met Briston, Derrick, and Eugene," Diggs said.

Diggs discussed what he knows of the Razorbacks.

"I know it's in the SEC," he said. "I know the coaching staff is very outgoing and exciting, the fan base is very welcoming and it's a football town. Everyone wants to win."

Diggs rushed 164 times for 924 yards and 5 touchdowns and also had 26 catches for 186 yards and 4 touchdowns last season, helping lead the Raiders to a 13-0 record and the Division I state title.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network said he has Diggs rated as a 3-star plus prospect, but added he has 4-star potential. He met with Diggs and several other top prospects in the New Orleans area about two weeks ago.

"He's an average size back with excellent vision and balance and burst," Lemming said. "He's a good all-around back who can run, catch and block when called upon. No doubt one of the top running back prospects in Louisiana."

Sports on 03/27/2020