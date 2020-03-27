ASU will close housing April 3 to most students

The Welcome Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is shown in this 2019 file photo. The university will close its housing to most students April 3 in response to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

Arkansas State University will close its housing to most students April 3 in response to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said in a message to students Friday.

With the announcement, the state's four largest public universities have all now moved to shut campus housing, albeit with some exceptions.

"Only those who have no alternative — international students, those whose return would be a health or academic burden, or those who do not have a safe room/board alternative — should stay on campus," Damphousse said in the message.

For students leaving campus housing, ASU "will provide a room/board/Flex housing credit to their student account for the upcoming Fall 2020 Semester," Damphousse said.

The amount of the credit will be pro-rated and graduating students will receive refunds, Damphousse said, with the exact amount to "be calculated individually."