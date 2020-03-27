At The Post

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $9,332

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,863,345

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,872,677

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Spectators not allowed)

THURSDAY'S STARS

Two jockeys and one owner won multiple races at Oaklawn on Thursday.

Jockey Martin Garcia was a winner aboard Tell Me Im Pretty ($31.00, $16.80, $10.20) in the second race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.37, and aboard Special Day ($4.60, $3.60, $3.00) in the ninth race, covering 1 mile in 1:40.32.

Ramon Vazquez also rode two winners, taking the fifth race aboard Peppered ($8.20, $4.20, $2.60) and covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.85. Vazquez also won the eighth race with Seven Nation Army ($5.60, $3.60, $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.32.

Garcia's victory aboard Tell Me Im Pretty was the first victory of the day for trainer Doug O'Neill, who also got a victory in the seventh race with Dichotomy ($4.60, $3.80, $3.00), who covered 6 furlongs in 1:11.87.

Garcia's victories moved him into second place in the jockey standings for the meeting. He now has 32 victories in 163 starts, 4 victories behind leader Ricardo Santana Jr. Garcia is one victory ahead of Joseph Talamo, who has 31 victories in 169 starts. David Cohen (29 victories) and Orlando Mojica (24 victories) round out the top five.

The two victories for O'Neill move him into a seventh-place tie in the trainer standings with William Martin. They both now have eight victories for the meeting. Robertino Diodoro continues to lead the trainer standings with 41 victories in 136 starts.

ELLIOTT SETS SIGHTSON 5,000

For jockey Stewart Elliott, it's the drive to five -- as in 5,000.

Elliott, 55, who rose to fame as the only rider of champion and dual classic winner Smarty Jones, recorded his 4,942nd victory in Saturday's 10th race at Oaklawn aboard Wild Popit for trainer Randy Morse, according to Equibase, racing's official data gathering organization.

Only 35 riders in North American history have reached 5,000 career victories. Elliott ranked 37th in North American history for victories and 55th in purse earnings ($104,661,034) entering Thursday's card at Oaklawn.

"The last big achievement was the George Woolf Award," Elliott said Thursday of his award in 2017 for demonstrating high standards of personal and professional conduct both on and off the racetrack. "That was two, three years ago. That was big. But this would be big, too."

Now, Elliott is chasing personal glory again.

"I said when I was back in my 40s that I wanted to retire around 50," Elliott said. "I'm 55 now. You keep making hay while the sun shines. It's still going good, so we're just going to ride it out. I just take it year by year, month by month."

A Toronto native, Elliott rode his first winner in 1981. His career peaked in 2004 when, boosted by the success of Smarty Jones, he rode 262 winners and ranked fourth nationally in purse earnings with a career-high $14,533,061.

Encouraged by his agent, Scott Hare, Elliott began riding at Sam Houston on Oaklawn's dark days earlier this month and had 13 victories on 30 mounts before the track canceled its final four days of racing because of the coronavirus pandemic. All 13 victories came for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/27/2020