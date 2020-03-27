Afghan Sikh men in Kabul mourn during a funeral procession Thursday for loved ones killed by an Islamic State gunman in a Sikh house of worship Wednesday. (AP/Tamana Sarwary)

Bomb disrupts Sikhs' funeral in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An explosive device disrupted Thursday's funeral for 25 members of Afghanistan's Sikh minority community who had been killed by the Islamic State group. No one was hurt in the blast, the Afghan Interior Ministry said.

The explosion went off Thursday near the gate of a crematorium in Kabul, as the frightened mourners struggled to continue with the funeral prayers and cremation.

A 6-year-old child was among the victims of Wednesday's attack by a lone ISIS gunman, who rampaged through a Sikh house of worship in the heart of Kabul's old city. After holding about 80 worshippers hostage for several hours and wounding eight people, the gunman was killed by Afghan special forces soldiers aided by international troops.

The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack on the group's Amaq media arm, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks militant postings and groups. The gunman was identified as Indian citizen Abu Khalid al-Hindi.

"I am under pressure from my people, who say we cannot cannot live in this country anymore. Our children and our women are not secure," said Narindra Singh Khalsa, a member of Afghanistan's Parliament representing Sikhs and Hindus.

Under Taliban rule in the late 1990s, Sikhs were asked to identify themselves by wearing yellow armbands, but the rule was not enforced. In recent years, large numbers of Sikhs and Hindus have sought asylum in India, which has a Hindu majority and a large Sikh population.

2 Pakistani troops killed at Iran border

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Gunmen opened fire on Pakistani security forces patrolling a remote border region near Iran on Thursday, killing two troops, a provincial minister said.

Four other troops were wounded in the attack in the town of Turbat in impoverished Baluchistan province, said provincial interior minister Ziaullah Longove.

The troops were patrolling a region where smugglers have a strong presence. Pakistan has stepped up security along the Iran border in recent weeks to check on the movement of people in order to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Such attacks have been blamed on militants and small separatist groups. Baluchistan has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency by armed groups demanding more autonomy for the region and a greater share in the gas and mineral resources there.

The government claims it has quelled the insurgency, but violence has continued.

Hong Kong arrests official over posting

HONG KONG -- An opposition politician in Hong Kong has been arrested over an online post criticizing a policeman who blinded a journalist in one eye during anti-government protests last year, media outlets said.

Cheng Lai-king was released Thursday after being formally charged with sedition earlier in the day, public broadcaster RTHK said.

Messages to the city government spokesman's office asking for information were not immediately returned.

Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper said the arrest of the 61-year-old district councilor was made a day after she forwarded a Facebook post that identified by name and badge number the policeman who was believed to have fired the rubber bullet that blinded Indonesian journalist Veby Mega in one eye.

Superintendent Swalikh Mohammed of the police cybersecurity and technology crime bureau was quoted as saying that a woman in her 60s was arrested on accusations of seditious acts. He said the case related to online posts that contained personal information about an officer and his family.

The paper said Cheng's post urged the officer to surrender if he still had a conscience.

Tunisian convicted in Germany ricin plot

BERLIN -- A German court Thursday convicted a 31-year-old Tunisian man of planning to carry out a ricin attack in the name of the Islamic State group.

The Duesseldorf regional court found Sief Allah H. guilty of manufacturing a biological weapon and preparing an attack, sentencing him to 10 years' imprisonment.

Federal prosecutors accused the man, whose surname wasn't released because of German privacy rules, of buying thousands of castor beans to produce the highly toxic ricin, which he tested on a dwarf hamster. It survived.

The defendant and his 44-year-old wife also bought 250 steel bearings and manufactured explosives before they were arrested at their apartment in Cologne in June 2018.

Prosecutors said their plans for an attack, which could have killed a large number of people, was at an advanced stage.The defendant had denied planning an attack in Germany, claiming instead that he wanted to practice his skills for when he joined ISIS.

