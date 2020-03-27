Marriage Licenses
Brandon Gray, 31, and Jacquila Bowie, 29, both of North Little Rock.
Jeffery Hill, 37, of North Little Rock and Johna Reiss, 35, of Houston, Texas.
Divorces
FILED
20-1085. Angela Denise Hobbs v. Kenyon Tertius Hobbs Sr.
20-1088. Noble J. Salerno, Jr. v. Shanna G. Salerno.
GRANTED
20-456. Andrew Richardson v. Jordan Butler.
19-2762. John Riegler v. Misty Riegler.
19-614. Christopher R. Douglass v. Kimberlee D. Douglass.
20-265. Lisa Henderson v. Allen Henderson.
Metro on 03/27/2020
Print Headline: Daily Record
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.