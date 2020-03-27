Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:30 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Brandon Gray, 31, and Jacquila Bowie, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Jeffery Hill, 37, of North Little Rock and Johna Reiss, 35, of Houston, Texas.

Divorces

FILED

20-1085. Angela Denise Hobbs v. Kenyon Tertius Hobbs Sr.

20-1088. Noble J. Salerno, Jr. v. Shanna G. Salerno.

GRANTED

20-456. Andrew Richardson v. Jordan Butler.

19-2762. John Riegler v. Misty Riegler.

19-614. Christopher R. Douglass v. Kimberlee D. Douglass.

20-265. Lisa Henderson v. Allen Henderson.

Metro on 03/27/2020

Print Headline: Daily Record

