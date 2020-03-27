Deputy kills London man wielding knife

A man who was brandishing a knife was fatally shot by a Pope County sheriff's deputy on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting, which happened after deputies were called at 5:15 p.m. to an address on Hickey Mountain Loop in the London area.

In a statement, police wrote that the initial call that prompted the sheriff's office to respond was regarding a "suicidal individual at the address."

Police wrote that 53-year-old Glenn A. White of London was shot as he "approached the deputy brandishing a knife." White died at the scene.

State police didn't identify the sheriff's deputy who opened fire.

The case will later be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney to determine if the shooting was justified.

State Desk on 03/27/2020