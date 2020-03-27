Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy kills London man wielding knife

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:31 a.m.

A man who was brandishing a knife was fatally shot by a Pope County sheriff's deputy on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting, which happened after deputies were called at 5:15 p.m. to an address on Hickey Mountain Loop in the London area.

In a statement, police wrote that the initial call that prompted the sheriff's office to respond was regarding a "suicidal individual at the address."

Police wrote that 53-year-old Glenn A. White of London was shot as he "approached the deputy brandishing a knife." White died at the scene.

State police didn't identify the sheriff's deputy who opened fire.

The case will later be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney to determine if the shooting was justified.

State Desk on 03/27/2020

Print Headline: Deputy kills London man wielding knife

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT