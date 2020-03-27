FRIDAY, MARCH 27: Five things to know about covid-19

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be translating these round-ups into Spanish. You can read our full coverage, provided for free, at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/.

Here are five important things to know about the coronavirus in Arkansas this week:

• Arkansas has 351 confirmed cases of covid-19. Health officials reported three deaths and 19 people who have recovered.

• On Wednesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. instituted a city-wide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The city is also enforcing its curfew for minors from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. People traveling to and from work will not be cited.

• Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage studios and tattoo parlors closed at noon Wednesday after an order from Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He also limited indoor social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

• The Arkansas Legislature convened Thursday for a scheduled three-day session. Lawmakers are talking about a relief package to set up an emergency coronavirus fund.

• The state has developed a $116 million plan to support health care workers. The plan includes payments of $1,000 per month for nurses and $2,000 for those in direct contact with the coronavirus.

[Haga clic aquí para leer en español » arkansasonline.com/news/2020/mar/27/viernes-marzo-27-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre-la/]